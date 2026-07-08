‘Mama’s Not Dead Yet’: All Eyes Have Been On Zendaya, But Charlize Theron Is Having A Stunning Odyssey Tour

The global press tour for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey movie is in full battle mode, and can we talk about how much Charlize Theron is slaying every appearance so far? Because Zendaya is among the cast, she’s often the center of attention for every red carpet and photo call, but I’m loving the specific flair Theron is also bringing to the scene.

I’m still not even over Theron turning up at the world premiere in London by pairing a black dress with over-the-top gloves, and she’s now there's already another gorgeous moment in Paris to talk about. Check it out:

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OK, this is too good. I’m in love with this lace gown from Dior that may not count as method dressing, but is definitely giving "goddess". Theron shared the dress with the caption “Mama’s not dead yet”. Here’s another peek at the stunner of a premiere ensemble:

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Charlize Theron is somehow 50 years old, and heading toward 51 in less than a month, but she redefines what being middle-aged can look like. A few of her celebrity colleagues took notice as well in the Instagram comment section. Here’s how they hyped her up:

Jennifer Lopez: "You are killing it 🤍"

"You are killing it 🤍" Ariana DeBose: "Very much alive🙌🏾"

"Very much alive🙌🏾" Misty Copeland: "🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

Theron plays the role of Calypso, who is a nymph, which is a type of goddess in Greek folklore. In The Odyssey, the character famously keeps Odysseus captive on the island of Ogygia for seven years while he’s trying to return home to his family after the Trojan War. Odysseus actor, Matt Damon, recently complimented Theron on her attitude on set when he worked with her on the big-budget film, calling her someone who “won’t complain, ever” and “seriously tough”.

Clearly, Theron is embracing the sultry and powerful energy of the famed character for the press tour, and I don’t doubt she’s got even more epic things lined up to wear as she continues to promote the movie with the cast.

Theron deserves some flowers for her press looks, but so does the entire star-studded cast of The Odyssey. Zendaya has also been in goddess mode, between wearing a flowy dress and emulating a marble statue with a white corset at the London premiere. The movie features an extensive leading cast of ladies, also including Anne Hathaway as Odysseus’s wife Penelope, Lupita Nyong’o as both Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra and Mia Goth as Melantho.