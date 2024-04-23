Zendaya’s The Latest Actress To Get Asked About Her Parents Watching Her ‘Sexy’ Scenes In Challengers And Euphoria

When you think of tennis, the image that springs to mind might not typically be described as "sexy." However, Zendaya's upcoming 2024 release , Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers , which dives into the world of competitive tennis, is changing that perception. Critics have seen the film and are praising the flick for serving up the sexy, and The Greatest Showman alum herself has become the latest celebrity to discuss the experience of watching her steamy on-screen moments alongside her parents, echoing earlier sentiments shared by actresses like Nicola Coughlan and Sydney Sweeney . At the film's screening, with her family in the audience, Zendaya, along with co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, spoke candidly about the challenges of filming those intimate scenes and the amusing family reactions that ensued.

In a revealing interview with Entertainment Tonight, which was posted to their official Facebook account , the star of Euphoria addressed what might be seen as an "awkward" situation with her typical humor. The Malcolm & Marie actress commented:

Hilarious. Yeah, I thought it was hilarious. I mean, I had family there. I’ve said this before. they all know the rating of the movie, they know what it’ about; they’ve been forwarened.

This straightforward and lighthearted approach reflects the Spider-Man: Homecoming star's ability to handle potentially uncomfortable questions with ease and charm. The Dune star mentioned that her family was already familiar with boundary-pushing content, thanks to her previous role in the HBO hit Euphoria. She continued to speak about her experiences, saying:

They’ve all seen Euphoria. You know, so it’s not like our first rodeo or anything. But it was funny because like you know, obviously, I’ve seen the movie many times so I know what’s coming, and they were all sitting behind me, and I got to like watch them watch and slowly just be like… [hides her face in hands] ‘Oh, god!’

Zendaya humorously remarked on the discomfort caused by the film's sensual scenes, despite their lack of explicit content. She joked:

It's still enough to not want to watch with your aunt!

Challengers follows the lives of Patrick and Art, two lifelong best friends and avid tennis players, whose lives are dramatically altered when they encounter Tashi, a talented young tennis prodigy. The three form a tight-knit group in their teenage years, sharing thrilling and intense experiences until a sudden injury cuts short Tashi’s burgeoning career. Later, as Tashi masterminds her husband's return to form after a series of losses, her plans take an unexpected turn when he must compete against Patrick, his now-struggling former best friend, in a pivotal Grand Slam match.

Early reviews praise the film as wonderful, though it has faced some criticism, not for its tantalizing scenes, but for its portrayal of tennis. Tennis legends, the Williams sisters, had a chance to see Challengers, with Venus even attending the premiere . Zendaya shared that Serena noticed a sports detail : they did not use real tennis balls in the movie, referring to the fact that the balls were added to the shots later with the help of CGI. But, the sports star still gave Z a nod of approval.

Catch Zendaya heating up–on the tennis court!—in Challengers. Get your heads out of the gutters and mark your calendars; the film serves it up on April 26.