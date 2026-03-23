I Just Found Out Zendaya’s Sheer Lace Drama Look Was Inspired By Prince (And It’s Not The First Time She’s Done This)

From her viral Dune: Part Two press tour looks to fully committing to tenniscore for Challengers, Zendaya has firmly cemented herself as Hollywood’s fashion it-girl. But as she begins to promote her 2026 movie calendar release The Drama, her latest look might be one of her most layered yet. At first glance, it’s a striking lace ensemble. Then you find out it’s actually a tribute to Prince’s iconic 1985 stage outfit and suddenly, it becomes something else entirely. And, this is not the first time she’s done this.

The sheer lace look designed by Harris Reed was already getting attention for its delicate lace, tailored structure, and dramatic energy. But Reed later confirmed there was a very specific influence behind it, and it makes perfect sense once you see it. In an Instagram post, Reed explained:

A sneaky little peek of the sensational @zendaya last night wearing Harris Reed Fluid Bridal, directly inspired by Prince’s 1985 iconic all white lace stage outfit. An image that has remained one of my greatest inspirations of all time.

As you can see in the image below, it’s a stunning piece on its own, but the context makes it even better. Once you connect it to Prince’s 1985 lace look, the similarities become hard to miss. The texture, the silhouette, even that slightly androgynous edge all point back to that iconic era. It doesn’t feel like a copy so much as a conversation with a defining moment in the history of music and fashion.

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A post shared by Harris Reed (@harris_reed) A photo posted by on

And honestly, it fits. Prince built his entire aesthetic around blurring the lines between masculinity and femininity in a way that felt bold but effortless. Zendaya has been doing something very similar on red carpets for years.

(Image credit: (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images))

This is not a one-off for the Euphoria star. Zendaya has quietly built a reputation for pulling from iconic figures and reworking their style into something that feels modern rather than costume-like. Not long ago, she did the same with a Cher-inspired look, one that was so spot-on it even fooled the legend herself.

Red carpet fashion can start to feel repetitive when trends blur together, but moments like this show how much stronger a look can be when there’s a story behind it. That’s exactly what Zendaya and her team tapped into here with this Prince-inspired moment.

(Image credit: A24)

The look, or as Harris Reed described it, “little Fluid Bridal upcycled lace Demi-Couture Prince realness,” made its debut at The Drama after-party. The Drama is an upcoming A24 project starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, set to hit theaters soon. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film is a black dramedy centered on a couple preparing for their wedding whose relationship is shaken by a major revelation, which makes that fluid, bridal-inspired lace ensemble feel even more intentional.

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