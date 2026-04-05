The Incredible Way Zendaya’s ‘Something Blue’ Dress Was Created For That Final, Stunning The Drama Premiere

In Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s The Drama (a prime title on the 2026 movie schedule), they portray an engaged couple who second-guess their wedding plans after a dark secret is revealed. Given Zendaya's habit of method dressing, some may have assumed she'd wear all-white ensembles to the premieres. However, she and stylist Law Roach have had an even lovelier "theme" related to the saying “something new, something old, something borrowed, and something blue.” At her final premiere for the A24 flick, Zendaya took “something blue” to a whole other level, and we now know how it was made.

Zendaya has proven time and time again just what a fashion icon she is on the red carpet. From her C-3PO-esque look for the Dune: Part Two premiere to that sparkly green dress for the Challengers press tour, the former Disney Channel star and her stylist know exactly how to promote her movies with glamorous style. Well, Zendaya did it again when wearing “something blue” to the final premiere of The Drama, which was held in New York:

(Image credit: Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

The Spider-Man star practically glows while wearing that Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry gown. Honestly, that floor-length electric blue gown is the perfect way to finish off The Drama’s series of premieres with a style to leave audiences with a final unforgettable image. The blue and black feathers surrounding the strapless bodice and engulfing the edge of the gown’s flowy skirt give me mythical peacock vibes, and they're very pleasing to the eyes.

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I'm impressed by all of the thought and creativity that went into Zendaya’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 look. What's really great, though, is that fans can get a glimpse of the tireless effort that went into the ethereal blue dress Schiaparelli shared a post on Instagram, and it features carousel of pics and videos, that lay out the process of crafting this stunning work of art. Take a look:

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Per the fashion brand’s caption, 65,000 kingfisher raw silk “feathers” were stitched in the satin embroidery. Just seeing each and every tiny “feather” being carefully placed on the dress makes me appreciate the sheer level of craftsmanship that's at play. With so many different colors of blue layered throughout the dress, it’s like watching the ocean ripple into the night whenever someone wears it.

More on The Drama (Image credit: A24) The Drama Review: Zendaya And Robert Pattinson’s Anti-Rom Com Delivers On The Title

For her part, Zendaya and her team deserve a lot of credit for curating this latest series of outfits. Her “something old” was a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood bridal gown that she wore at The Drama's L.A. premiere, and she previously wore that at the 2015 Oscars.

The Euphoria star's “something new” was a Louis Vuitton column gown at the Paris red carpet. And then, Zendaya channeled the “something borrowed” aspect of the saying by wearing one of Cate Blanchett’s iconic dresses, which was a black Armani Privé ensemble. Sporting timeless elegance at each red carpet premiere of her A24 dramedy, Zendaya certainly knows how to promote a film.

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I'll be talking about Zendaya's finalThe Drama gown for some time, and kudos to all involved in the making of it. Of course, I also imagine that viewers and critics will talk about her and Pattinson's movie for some time, given its twists. Anyone who wants to join in on those discussions should head over to a theater and check out the movie now!