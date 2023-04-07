Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Retired. Why He’s Still Appearing On Red Carpets With The Dune 2 Star

Law Roach, longtime stylist for stars such as Zendaya, Celine Dion and Ariana Grande, announced he was retiring last month on the heels of being behind a ton of viral red carpet looks. However, this week Roach also stepped out with Zendaya for the opening of a cultural center in Mumbai, India, leaving the question about whether he was serious about calling it quits.

Roach and Zendaya turned heads this past Saturday when they showed up together in high fashion for the gala. Check them out on Instagram :

Alongside some stunning photos of Law Roach and Zendaya on the red carpet, the stylist said he was “honored” to be invited by the Ambani Family to the occasion, and he actually “took” his former collaborator to the gala. As the post detailed, both of them were styled by Rahul Mishra rather it being another work evening.

It was nearly a month ago when Law Roach shared that he’d be retiring from fashion styling after getting tired of the “the lies, the politics and false narratives” in his line of work, but as he clarified prior, it wasn’t “main girl” Zendaya who did him dirty . In fact, as Roach told CinemaBlend last year, he considers his work with Zendaya the “ultimate collaboration” along with likening their relationship to “big brother, little sister” vibes with a “really beautiful” love between them.

When Roach spoke to Vogue last month, the stylist also shared that he’s not giving up on fashion altogether. In his words:

I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from, yeah.

Along with sharing the red carpet with Zendaya last weekend, Law Roach also attended a Los Angeles event for Netflix’s Beef where he opened up more about his recent decision. As Roach said, via THR :

My announcement to retire is still very, very new, very recent, and I’m still going through the healing process. I’m going through all these kind of different stages of grief, honestly. The stage I’m in now is uncertainty. I went through sadness, I went through guilt. I have a big business and I employ a lot of people. I felt really guilty about making this rash decision and wondering how that would affect them. Now I’m in this healing process, and I’m making sure that I understand that the decision I made is that I wanted to put myself first. All of that fit really well into the decision to come here, because it’s what I’m experiencing in real time.

During the appearance at the Netflix event titled “Release Your Rage,” Roach spoke to his retirement, sharing that he had “rage” within himself when he decided to retire, and as he enters this new chapter, he’s making himself a “priority” and is especially working right now to “manage anxiety” amidst so many feelings and emotions coming up amidst the life decision.