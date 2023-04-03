Zendaya Walked Red Carpet With Tom Holland And ‘Retired’ Designer Law Roach Nearby In A Sparkling Gown With A Cape And Stunning Silhouette

Zendaya has torn up her share of red carpets, amazing photographers and other onlookers with her amazing outfits – like that recent roses dress that went viral . Most of those fits have come courtesy of veteran designer Law Roach, who recently shocked the fashion community when he announced his retirement. The two are still thick as thieves, however, as they reunited at an event this past weekend alongside the Dune alum’s boyfriend, Tom Holland. And it was there that the starlet dazzled in a sparkling gown, which projected a sweet silhouette.

Zendaya Turned Plenty Of Heads During An Event In Mumbai

The 26-year-old actress was one of several high-profile celebrities who journeyed to Mumbai to attend the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center this past Saturday. While there were a number of fresh fits present on the red carpet, the Spider-Man actress easily had one of the best. For this particular occasion, she opted for a one-shouldered navy ensemble. Adding to the look was a skirt and sheer train draped in floral patterns, and her gold-covered, blue bra also set off the ensemble perfectly. Take a look for yourself:

(Image credit: Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images)

I don’t know what’s more impressive: the look itself or the sweet silhouette that Zendaya projects while posing for the cameras. At this point, it feels like she just can’t miss when it comes to the threads she dons for her public engagements. It’s honestly no wonder that many consider her to be something of a fashion icon at this point in her career. You can get another good look at her outfit by checking out the additional snapshot below:

(Image credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Walking a red carpet can be daunting, though, even when you’re well-dressed and well-versed in how they work. So I’m sure the Emmy winner was more than happy to have some of her inner circle close by. While boyfriend Tom Holland didn’t appear in any snapshots with her, Law Roach did. The actress herself also posted a photo of herself and the fashion guru to her Instagram stories and included a sweet caption:

Such a beautiful evening, lucky I got to share it with love ones

There’s nothing like spending quality time with your “loved ones” and, in this case, it’s particularly lovely to see her kicking it with her longtime friend and stylist. But now that he’s apparently called it a day, what’s their working relationship look like?

What’s Going On With Law Roach And Is He Still Working With Zendaya?

Law Roach confirmed in March that he would be stepping down as a personal stylist shortly after putting together Zendaya’s viral feather underboob look for this year’s Oscars. He announced the news in an Instagram post, in which he said that “lies and false narratives finally got me!” He’d later explained that stress factored into his decision to move on and also shot down the notion that a situation in which his celebrity bestie appeared to do him dirty was a cause.

Luckily for the A-lister (and admirers of her fashion choices), Law Roach also clarified that he’ll still be working with his client. And based on the star’s outfit from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center opening, it seems clear that Roach is going to ensure that she continues to look good. Here’s to more incredible collaborations between the two and lovely nights like the one they shared last weekend.