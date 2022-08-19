Zoë Kravitz Explains What Attracted Her To Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Things have been heating up between Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum ever since they took part in that wildly titled new movie Pussy Island . This film marked Kravitz’s directorial debut with Tatum as her leading man both on and off camera. The 33-year-old actress/writer/producer explains what attracted her to boyfriend Channing Tatum in the first place.

Pussy Island is when a tech mogul, played by Tatum, takes a cocktail waitress to his private island where things take a dark turn. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal , Kravitz spoke about what attracted her to the Dear John actor after working with him on her movie.

I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that. That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right.

Kravitz further explained that she wanted to cast the 42-year-old actor in her movie to stray him away from playing the “boy next door” or “love interest” characters we're used to seeing him as. It is true that we have yet to see the Magic Mike star take on a villain role as a lot of his best movies include him dancing a jig like in Step Up or Hail, Caesar!, making audiences laugh in the 21 Jump Street series, a love interest in Dear John or The Vow, or the heroic role in White House Down. The High Fidelity actress could help her boyfriend shine by showing audiences a different side of himself.

Channing Tatum, whose production company Free Association co-produced Pussy Island, also couldn’t stop praising his alleged lady love. He spoke as well to WSJ about how “intriguing” it was for the Big Little Lies actress to bring him this role that no one else would have thought of for him. Tatum has spoken before about his experience with Kravitz on her movie about her “killing it” on her directorial debut. He knew what it was like as he had his directorial debut this year as well for the comedy-drama film Dog. The Foxcatcher actor felt that Kravitz had a real gift for being able to simply see people for who they really were. That can be a good quality to have in a loving relationship with someone as well.

While Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have still not made their relationship official, there are still plenty of signs out there that that’s the direction they’ve chosen. His Instagram behavior last year showed him following the Divergent actress’s official account as well as four of her fan pages. The two have been seen taking strolls around Central Park or bike rides around the East Village. They even spent Halloween together dressed up as Travis Bickle and Iris from Taxi Driver. Tatum also made sure to support Kravitz by attending the premiere of The Batman with her stepfather Jason Momoa. With all of the time these two dedicate to each other, it’s clear to see they want to be involved in each other’s lives outside of their film.