Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Spent Halloween Together, Check Out The Rumored Couple

The couple that costumes together stays together? Rumored couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz may not be taking their relationship to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker levels of PDA-filled social media, but they did coordinate for a unique couple’s costume for Halloween that had their followers asking, “You talkin’ to me?”

Paying homage to Martin Scorsese’s classic film Taxi Driver, Channing Tatum dressed as Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle, complete with mohawk, military jacket and blood-spattered face. Zoë Kravitz, meanwhile, channeled Jodie Foster’s 12-year-old Iris, with a floral top, red shorts and large white hat. The two shared photos to their Instagram Stories and appeared to be spending the spooky holiday with friends. Check out the duo’s Halloween ensemble:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The 21 Jump Street actor and Big Little Lies star have had fans wondering if their relationship had become more than professional since they noticed earlier this year that Channing Tatum followed Zoë Kravitz on Instagram, as well as four Zoë Kravitz fan pages. Kravitz is set to make her directorial debut with the thriller Pussy Island, which she co-wrote and in which Tatum will star.

The director/actor relationship might be one reason that the rumored couple are playing it cool on social media for now. But both ended serious relationships last year as well, which would be a very understandable reason for taking things slow. Zoë Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Glusman in December 2020 after a year and a half of marriage. Prior to that, the two had been together for four years. The divorce was finalized in August of this year.

Channing Tatum, for his part, ended a two-year on-off relationship with musician Jessie J in October of 2020. Tatum has been divorced from Jenna Dewan since late 2019, but as recently as this past April the two were still in court dealing with issues including division of property and child support.

Onlookers were keeping an eye on Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz on this year’s Met Gala, as they both were in attendance, but chose to arrive separately.

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island, will follow a mysterious billionaire who owns a tropical island as well as a social climber who has her sights set on living the high life. Eventually the cocktail waitress/climber will weasel her way onto the island owned by the billionaire, but not everything will be what it seems. Channing Tatum also has a rom-com in production titled The Lost City (formerly The Lost City of D), and it’s fun to see the Magic Mike XXL actor is finding his niche in movies with suggestive names.

And of course, Zoë Kravitz is set to play Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the highly anticipated upcoming film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. Fans hope that Catwoman’s prominent presence in the trailer suggests a larger story arc between Batman and Catwoman. The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Check out the full lineup of upcoming DC movies here on CinemaBlend, and stay tuned as we watch for more evidence of this hot potential couple.