Sounds Like Channing Tatum’s Romance With Zoë Kravitz Is Heating Up Amid His Ongoing Divorce From Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum may still be in the midst of a divorce with Jenna Dewan, but the actor has already moved on with a new partner. The Magic Mike star is reportedly dating Zoë Kravitz, who he met after working with her on her directorial debut. It’s likely that some have pondered the state of the couple’s relationship, given that they’ve been linked for a little while now. And according to a recent report, things are truly starting to heat up between the two A-listers.

It goes without saying that maintaining a relationship in Hollywood can be difficult. After all, actors, directors and producers have very busy schedules that can keep them from their partners for extended periods of time. However, a new report suggests that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s relationship isn’t just surviving – it’s thriving. A source for HollywoodLife provided alleged details on how things are progressing between the two:

Things are very serious between Channing and Zoe and they’re really happy together.They are totally enamored with each other and spend as much of their free time together as possible. Some may see them as an unlikely pair, but they actually have a lot more in common than some might think.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were linked earlier this year, as they worked together on Kravitz’s film Pussy Island . The couple hadn’t spoken publicly about their relationship at that time, but both are now starting to open up. Tatum has since discussed working with Kravitz , saying that he’s in “awe” of her. The Batman star, for her part, explained that she was attracted to Tatum’s feminist viewpoints . But when they’re not working, what do they do in their spare time? Well, the source went on to say:

They aren’t huge into the nightlife scene or partying all the time. They both love music, spending nights at home alone together and just relaxing with a good movie. Their friends all think they’re perfect together and they’re definitely best friends.

Over the past few months, other things have occurred that would indicate that this is more than just a fling. One of the most notable is that Channing Tatum supported Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of The Batman – alongside the actress’ stepfather, Jason Momoa. The public support is one thing, but the fact that Tatum is getting chummy with one of his lady’s father figures is worth taking note of.

Amid all of the romance, one may be wondering what’s going on with the Dog director’s divorce from Jenna Dewan. According to a report that surfaced earlier this month, things could be settled soon. Dewan filed a “declaration of disclosure,” which requires that she provide the court with financial information and anything else relevant to the case. Per the report, this is usually an indication that divorce proceedings are coming to an end. All the while, Dewan is also in the midst of her own new romance with fiancée Steve Kazee.