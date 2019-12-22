How Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Sets Up For A Spinoff

Personally, I liked Jannah. I liked that Finn had someone new to relate to in the movie, although this meant Rose Tico was sidelined somewhat. I also wish Naomi Ackie's character and Keri Russell’s Zorii had even more to do in this final story in the Skywalker saga, not to mention Babu Frik, who was possibly the standout new character in the film. All in all, while I wanted to see more from them, some of the newbies certainly could present opportunities for more stories in the universe to be fleshed out, should Lucasfilm and Disney have ideas.