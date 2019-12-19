The Matrix 4's Carrie-Anne Moss On Getting Back In Trinity Shape 20 Years Later

What Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity will be doing in The Matrix 4 remains a mystery, as does pretty much everything about the sequel. We don’t really know what kind of story we’re getting, but there are some interesting rumors out there. Signs seem to be pointing to a prequel with a young Morpheus, but it wouldn’t really make sense to have Neo in that. A sequel with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would also be odd because their characters both died in The Matrix Revolutions.