The Matrix 4's Carrie-Anne Moss On Getting Back In Trinity Shape 20 Years Later

Nearly twenty years after we last unplugged, audiences will finally reenter the Matrix in 2021 for The Matrix 4. Returning for the surprising sequel alongside Keanu Reeves is Carrie-Anne Moss, who of course played Trinity in the original 1999 science fiction classic. It’s been a long time though since the actress put on tight black leather and beat up sentient programs. The Matrix 4’s Carrie-Anne Moss spoke about getting back in Trinity shape 20 years later, saying:
Carrie-Anne Moss isn’t new to this; she knows exactly what it takes to play Trinity and how physically demanding the training and the role itself can be. She also knows and acknowledges that it is 20 years later and at 52-years-old, she can’t just jump right in and start throwing Trinity’s kicks in the same way she could when she was 32.
In the real world, we sadly can’t jack in to a training program and learn Kung-Fu or Jiu Jitsu with a keystroke. Carrie-Anne Moss knows she has to be very strong for the role, but getting into fighting shape takes time and she knows that she has to take her time and have a measured training approach to slowly build and get back into Trinity shape.
She’s excited to do it though and to get to step back into the role after all this time. Carrie-Anne Moss wants to just dive in head first to the physical training involved in the role, because as the actress tells ET, she gets really into it.
Carrie Anne-Moss is excited, despite having actually been injured in this role before. The actress hurt her ankle on The Matrix and broke her leg during training for the sequels. It’s a grueling process and like she says, it is 20 years later, but rather than be apprehensive or worrying about injury, Carrie-Anne Moss is thrilled to be doing this again and is embracing the opportunity.
What Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity will be doing in The Matrix 4 remains a mystery, as does pretty much everything about the sequel. We don’t really know what kind of story we’re getting, but there are some interesting rumors out there. Signs seem to be pointing to a prequel with a young Morpheus, but it wouldn’t really make sense to have Neo in that. A sequel with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would also be odd because their characters both died in The Matrix Revolutions.
Whatever it is, it’s exciting for fans and the cast alike to be returning to the virtual world two decades after we thought we had unplugged for good. Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves return alongside a cast of new and familiar faces, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jonathan Groff.
The Matrix 4 is expected to begin filming in February for a May 21, 2021 release date. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies you can look forward to next year.