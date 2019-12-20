Subscribe To Jumanji's Jack Black Has A Funny Take On Vin Diesel Playing Groot In The MCU Updates
At this point, just about everybody who is anybody in Hollywood has a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to keep them busy between whatever other projects they want to do. The MCU has grown so large it seems to encompass everything. If you're not currently in the MCU, like say, Jack Black, it seems like it's only a matter of time until that changes, right?
Jack Black's Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars include one well entrenched member of the MCU, in Karen Gillan, and another who is on her way there in Awkwafina. Recently, Black was asked about joining the franchise, he had a couple ideas of roles he could play, but the one he seemed most interested in he doesn't think will be available anytime soon, Groot.
In an interview with ScreenRant about Jumanji: The Next Level, Awkwafina joked that Jack Black should play Groot, and Black suggested there's no way he'll be picking it up from Vin Diesel, because there's no way that Diesel would ever let such an easy job go.. According to Black...
To be fair, Jack Black's not exactly wrong. While it probably takes more than 20 minutes for Vin Diesel to record his voice over work for the Marvel films, it clearly has to be the easiest job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a regular character. He really is just saying "I am Groot" over and over again. Sure, there's various inflections and emotions embedded in the lines, he's not just saying each line flat over and over again. If that was the case they'd just be reusing dialogue from years ago. But Bradley Cooper at least has more lines he has to say playing Rocket, so it almost certainly requires more time on his part.
You have to wonder what Vin Diesel's MCU paycheck looks like. On the one hand, it's Marvel, and he's Vin Diesel, so it can't just be peanuts. DIesel is a self proclaimed nerd who probably digs being part of the MCU as much, if not more, than most of the actors in the job, but that doesn't mean you get a discount. Does Vin Diesel get paid as much as Bradley Cooper or other people who voice CGI characters in Marvel films?
Or do we have this whole thing wrong? Is saying "I am Groot" 100 times actually as much work as any other voice work. Maybe we just don't get it. Either way, Vin Diesel likely has at least one more "sweet gig" in his future whenever Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gets around to happening.