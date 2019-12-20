Jumanji's Jack Black Has A Funny Take On Vin Diesel Playing Groot In The MCU

To be fair, Jack Black's not exactly wrong. While it probably takes more than 20 minutes for Vin Diesel to record his voice over work for the Marvel films, it clearly has to be the easiest job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a regular character. He really is just saying "I am Groot" over and over again. Sure, there's various inflections and emotions embedded in the lines, he's not just saying each line flat over and over again. If that was the case they'd just be reusing dialogue from years ago. But Bradley Cooper at least has more lines he has to say playing Rocket, so it almost certainly requires more time on his part.