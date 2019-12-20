Netflix And Movie Trailers Of The Week: Top Gun: Maverick, Tenet, And More

Netflix's To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Over the past few years, Netflix has moved on from original TV content to full movies. While some have gotten Award attention like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, some lighter fare has also done well on the streaming service. Chief among them is the romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which was released to subscribers in 2018. Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the sweet movie got plenty of streams on Netflix, and a sequel was quickly green lit by the powers that be. Enter To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the second movie in the franchise. The movie follows up on Lara and Peter's blooming romance, after the events of the first movie. But it looks like a love triangle is forming, thanks to Jordan Fisher's character John. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be available to stream on February 12th, 2020.