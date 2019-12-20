Subscribe To Netflix And Movie Trailers Of The Week: Top Gun: Maverick, Tenet, And More Updates
|
Leave a Comment
Another work week has flown by, as we get ever closer to the Holidays. Each week brings its own updates in the world of movies and TV, and the past five days were no exception. In fact, plenty of exciting movie trailers arrived this week, for movies arriving in both theaters and streaming service. Netflix in particular has been producing original content, each with its own marketing campaign and set of trailers. Given this busy time of the year, it's easy moviegoers to miss at least some of these new trailers every week. But fear not, as we here at CinemaBlend compile a weekly list of the hottest trailers to arrive online.
This week in particular was a big one for trailers, as movies like Cats and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrive in theaters. While one major franchises released its second trailer, the rest are all first glimpses at upcoming movies. The trailers span all types of genres, so buckle up and see what movies will be arriving in coming months.
Top Gun: Maverick Trailer 2
Tom Cruise is an iconic action star, who is known for going to great lengths in order to get the most realistic performance possible. While he recently sky dove for his role in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, his next theatrical release will take him to new heights. Literally. Cruise will reprise his role as the title character of Top Gun: Maverick, decades after the release of the iconic original movie. He is piloting real fighter jets for the long-awaited sequel, and his co-stars that are playing pilots will also experience the full force of those aircrafts. The new trailer features plenty of new footage of Cruise in the cockpit, while also featuring the supporting cast including Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, and Jennifer Connelly. Top Gun: Maverick will arrive in theaters on June 16th, 2020.
Tenet
Christopher Nolan is an iconic filmmaker, who has produced a ton of acclaimed movies across various genres. But he's also a director who likes to play with high concepts, as seen in movies like Inception and Interstellar. Following Dunkirk, all eyes were on what was next. Enter Tenet, which got its first trailer this week. The actual plot of Tenet remains a mystery, as the trailer is purposefully cryptic. In it we meet John David Washington's protagonist, who seemingly dies protecting his allies after a job gone wrong. We meet him in what looks like the afterlife. And if things aren't crazy enough, the movie's first trailer also reveals that time manipulation will factor into the plot. Buckle up, because Nolan is about to Nolan. Tenet arrives in theaters on July 17, 2020.
Netflix's To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Over the past few years, Netflix has moved on from original TV content to full movies. While some have gotten Award attention like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, some lighter fare has also done well on the streaming service. Chief among them is the romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which was released to subscribers in 2018. Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the sweet movie got plenty of streams on Netflix, and a sequel was quickly green lit by the powers that be. Enter To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the second movie in the franchise. The movie follows up on Lara and Peter's blooming romance, after the events of the first movie. But it looks like a love triangle is forming, thanks to Jordan Fisher's character John. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be available to stream on February 12th, 2020.
Downhill
If there's one movie actor that knows comedy, it's Will Ferrell. Ferrell has starred in countless comedy blockbusters over the years, with plenty of his quotes managing to pierce the pop culture landscape. His upcoming movie is called Downhill, and pairs him with another comedic genius: Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The two play a married couple, who got on a ski trip with their two sons. But when an avalanche scare happens, Ferrell's character takes his phone and leaves his family. This sparks a major fight between the couple, and makes for plenty of hilariously awkward situations. Downhill will arrive in theaters on February 14, 2020.
The Woman in the Window
Actress Amy Adams has shown tons of versatility throughout her career, accruing an impressive six Oscar nominations along the way. Adams' next project is a psychological drama called The Woman in the Window, based off the 2018 novel of the same name. The movie follows her protagonist Dr. Anna Fox, who is an agoraphobic living in solidarity. She's eventually encouraged to make a friend in her neighbor Jane, played by Julianne Moore. She seemingly witnesses Jane being killed, and calls the authorities. But her husband presents Jane to to authorities-- this time played by Jennifer Jason Leigh. The movie look like a wild ride akin to The Girl on the Train, and director Joe Wright assembled a killer cast including Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, and Brian Tyree Henry joining the already mentioned Adams, Moore, and Leigh. The Women in the Window will arrive in theaters on May 15, 2020.
Saint Maud
From dark to darker, we get the first trailer for Saint Maud. From production house A24 (Hereditary, Midsommar, The Witch), Saint Maud focuses on a young woman who makes her living as a hospice nurse. The title character is played by Welsh actress Morfydd Clark, with the trailer following Maud as she begins working for a former dancer Amanda. While she seems like a devout Roman Catholic, there is clearly something insidious happening within her. It looks like she might be possessed by a spirit, whom she feels at all times. The imagery and music for Saint Maud's trailer is thoroughly unsettling, and the movie looks like a great addition to the horror renaissance. Saint Maud is directed by newcomer Rose Glass, and will arrive in theaters on March 27th. 2020.
There are clearly some very exciting movies coming down the pipeline, with a ton of trailers arriving in just the last week. And with the exception of Top Gun: Maverick, they were all movies that we haven't seen anything from. This includes Netflix's To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which is already becoming a bonafide franchise for the streaming service.
Make sure to check back in next week for the newest trailers to arrive online. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.