All Of The Cameos In Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker

Denis Lawson (Wedge Antilles)

Star Wars fans spent the majority of the Sequel Trilogy wondering what exactly had become of Wedge Antilles. The skilled pilot was a key part of some of the most important battles between the Rebels and the Empire in the original trilogy, and yet the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi suggested that he had moved on from fighting tyranny when the Rebellion became the Resistance. Just in time for the whole saga to end, though, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker brought back actor Denis Lawson for a surprise appearance in the new film, featured as one of the heroes brought into battle by Lando Calrissian in the ultimate fight against the First/Final Order.