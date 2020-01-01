Jackass: What The Cast Members Are Up To Now Written By Will Ashton

Copy to clipboard It has been nearly ten years since Jackass 3D rammed its way into theaters, if you can believe it. What seemed to be the final hurrah for the prank-loving, life-risking, juvenile-acting comedy group was a beautifully strange send-off to all things absurdly delusional and downright diabolical. Alas, the fun couldn't last forever. At least, that's what it seemed before it was recently revealed that a fourth Jackass movie was set to be released on March 5th, 2021. This is an unexpected development, to say the least, if certainly a delightful one, as it lets us finally reconnect with the Jackass cast. The long-speculated sequel will give moviegoers an opportunity to see the daring stuntmen go all-out on even more absurd pranks and acts of mayhem. But while Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and a few other members of the Jackass crew have made public appearances here-and-there in the past few years, this new movie might be the first time several folks will get a chance to reconnect with the crew. Here's what the Jackass boys have been up to since their 2010 sequel. We're certainly looking forward to seeing how they can try to top themselves with their bonkers new movie. Johnny Knoxville The face of the Jackass operation, Johnny Knoxville is the ringleader of the daring-do crew, and the one who is most inclined to perform a few of the craziest stunts in the show and movies. A professional actor in addition to veteran stunt performer, Knoxville has kept busy with a variety of different projects, including Bad Grandpa, a spin-off from Jackass which found Knoxville playing his debauchery-loving old-man character, Irving Zisman, in front of unsuspecting audiences, Skiptrace, and last year's Action Point, which the actor also co-wrote. He also played supporting roles in movies like Movie 43, Fun Size, The Last Stand, Elvis & Nixon, Half Magic, and Polar, to name only a few. Knoxville also provided the voice of Leonardo in 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The 48-year-old comic became a father for the third time in 2011 when his second daughter, Arlo Clapp, was born. Steve-O Often seen as the loose cannon of the group, Steve-O will seemingly do almost anything for a laugh — even if it'll hurt in the morning. During the height of Jackass' craziest years, Steve-O was an absolute wild-man, and he would often be involved in some of the most insane on-screen stunts. Since Jackass 3D was released, Steve-O has been working as a stand-up comedian, notably going on tour in 2010. Unfortunately, in 2011, Steve-O was arrested after being accused of assault with a weapon. Nevertheless, Steve-O released an autobiography, appeared on The Comedy Central of Charlie Sheen, hosted the reality TV series Killer Karaoke on truTV, and created a YouTube channel, which amassed upwards of five million viewers. In 2014, he appeared on the reality TV series The Jump, and the following year, Steve-O got in trouble when he lit fireworks and inflated a large whale blow-up doll at SeaWorld. He broadcastes the event on his Facebook and he was later arrested for trespassing. In any case, the 45-year-old entertainer has been sober for over a decade. And it's comforting to know that Steve-O has been so focused on his health and well-being recently. Bam Margera A skateboarder in addition to being a veteran stunt performer, Bam Margera has certainly diversified himself professionally outside of his work in Jackass. Namely, he is an indie filmmaker, musician, and television personality, and he has kept those interests burning outside of his time working with the Jackass crew. In 2010, he front-lined Bam's World Domination on Spike TV. As a musician, Margera worked in two bands this past decade, which includes Fuckface Unstoppable and The Evesdroppers, respectively. They released albums in 2014 and 2016. Margera was also working on an autobiographical documentary that would explore his life and mourning the loss of his good friend, Ryan Dunn, but he admitted in 2017 that the project was put on hold. In recent years, the 40-year-old has essentially retired from skateboarding and focuses his interests elsewhere. Unfortunately, his health has taken a turn for the worse, namely regarding his addictions. Ultimately, the death of his friend intensified his drinking in 2012, and the performer has reportedly been in-and-out of rehab in 2015, 2018, and earlier this year, with Dr. Phil later involved to get Bam Margera back into self-help again. Ryan Dunn Tragically, Ryan Dunn is no longer with us. The comedian/stunt performer was one of the main members of the Jackass crew, and Dunn played a memorable part of very over-the-top stunts, doing the type of things that even Steve-O would be hesitant to do. Sadly, on June 20th, 2011, Dunn and Zachary Hartwell, a production assistant who worked on Jackass Number Two, were killed when Dunn's car went off the road and hit a tree before the vehicle burst into flames. Dunn was only 34 years old. The toxicology report revealed that the comedian was drunk over the legal limit when the accident happened. His death remains a grave travesty for many fans of the stunt group around the world; Jackass 4 won't feel the same without him. Chris Pontius A stunt performer, musician, and actor, Chris Pontius has been involved with Jackass from its very first episode, and he has definitely taken his fair share of hits and bruises along the way. As an actor, Pontius played the role of Benny in Johnny Knoxville's Action Point. He also played himself in a cameo in Netflix's comedy, Game Over, Man! He also had a small part in the sitcom Raising Hope. Pontius was hitched in 2004, but his marriage ended in 2013. Earlier this year, however, the 45-year-old stunt performer became a father for the first time when Axe was introduced into the world. Dave England A former professional snowboarder, Dave England is often known for his capability to... well, perform certain indecent human instincts on command. It has been proven in several gross scenes throughout the show and movies that this is the truth. England is the father of four children, with the fourth child, Van Alexander England, born in 2015. Following Jackass 3D, England has appeared in two movies, 2016's Natural Born Pranksters and The Bet, while the 50-year-old has also made appearances on shows like WWE's Swerved, Ridiculousness, and, weirdly enough, 2014's Kids Choice Awards. Preston Lacy A writer in addition to being a stunt performer, Preston Lacy is credited for coming up with a lot of the memorable skits and stunts that the Jackass crew has performed over the years. Nevertheless, Lacy himself is often known for his outbursts, particularly when the laughs are directed towards him. Unlike his fellow cast members, Lacy hasn't made any big appearances in other movies, and he only made a couple brief appearances in 2012 and 2014 on Ridiculousness with Wee-Man. Since Jackass 3D, the 50-year-old comedy performer has focused his efforts on his stand-up comedy, touring around the country in festivals, clubs, bars, and several other locations. Compared to his co-stars, Lacy's life has been a little more low-key. Wee-Man Jason Acuna, also known as "Wee-Man," is a professional actor, stunt performer, and skateboarder. He is often known for doing skits with Preston Lacy in Jackass the show and the theatrical movies. But he has done several stunts and comedy performances throughout his tenure in the group. Since Jackass 3D, Acuna has taken some interesting turns in his professional career. Notably, as an actor, he starred in and served as an executive producer on his first family-friendly film, Elf-Man. He also played a role in the 2014 comedy Behaving Badly with Selena Gomez_. _ Acuna lent his voice to a character in Adult Swim's long-running animated sitcom, Squidbillies. The 46-year-old was an investor in the Chronic Tacos chain of casual Mexican restaurants. The first location opened in 2010 in Redondo Beach, California, however, the location closed for good a few years later. In 2017, however, Acuna opened a new Chronic Tacos franchise. This time, however, Jason Acuna moved his latest food business to Long Beach, California. Ehren McGhehey Typically referred to by his nickname "Danger Ehren," Ehren McGhehey is a daredevil who is known for getting injured and losing teeth at a regular clip. Ultimately, McGhehey has become the butt of many jokes in the Jackass crew, including one particularly memorable prank-within-a-prank in the climatic moments of Jackass Number Two. After his appearance in Jackass 3D, McGhehey made some appearances on popular television shows like Portlandia, Ridiculousness, and Grimm. Additionally, the veteran 43-year-old stunt performer did acting work in the 2016 film, All Hell Breaks Loose. This is just a brief glimpse into the lives of the Jackass crew in the nearly 10 years since Jackass 3D popped into theaters. Suffice to say, these performers have faced their fair share of difficulties and challenges over the past decade, notably with the tragic, untimely death of Ryan Dunn. The hardships can be brutal, and it is apparent that while they've all mostly kept busy, they haven't quite achieved the same success without each other's company. Nevertheless, it'll be fascinating, heart-warming and, of course, very funny to see the debauched group get together for Jackass 4 in 2021.

