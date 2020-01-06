Subscribe To 2020 Golden Globe Movie And TV: The Complete List Of Winners Includes Brad Pitt, 1917 And More Updates
2020 Golden Globe Movie And TV: The Complete List Of Winners Includes Brad Pitt, 1917 And More

golden globes 2020 ricky gervais photo courtesy of NBC

Last year was a wonderful time for many different genres of television and movies, and with the dawn of 2020, it's time for Hollywood to deliver some prizes to the ones that entertained the best. The Golden Globes handed out nominations to a host of popular movies late last year, from the murder mystery of Knives Out and the tense World War I action of 1917, to the comedic stylings of Dolemite Is My Name and the real-world inspired story Rocketman. Meanwhile, television lovers had a lot of prestige options to feast their eyes on, including The Morning Show, Fleabag, Russian Doll and The Act, all of which received nominations.

While fans will certainly have their favorites from 2019, it's time to see what films and TV shows will garner gold at the year's first award show. Will Eddie Murphy score for his return to comedy? Can Christina Applegate turn her Dead To Me role into the top honor? Does Frozen II have the Best Motion Picture, Animated award on lock? Let's find out!

When winners are announced in each category, that name will appear in bold, so be sure to check this list often for timely updates during the live broadcast!

1917

Best Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: 1917
Marriage Story
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes

driving in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, classic car.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
WINNER: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Judy's Renee Zellweger 2020

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Renee Zellweger, Judy

Joaquin Phoenix lots of f-bombs in Joker 2019 Golden Globes speech

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Awkwafina in The Farewell

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out
WINNER: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

Taron Egerton in Rocketman wins Golden Globe 2020

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
WINNER: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Lauren Dern in Netflix's Marriage Story wins Golden Globes 2020 award

Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Brad Pitt In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood 2019

Best Performance By A Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood poster 2019

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
WINNER: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman

1917 awesome shot of warfare from one-shot movie

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
WINNER: Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Rocketman's Taron Egerton in his best Elton John costume

Best Original Song

"Beautiful Ghost" Cats
WINNER: "I’m Gonna Love Me Again" Rocketman
"Into The Unknown" Frozen II
"Spirit" The Lion King
"Stand Up" Harriet

Missing Link, Laika is a Golden Globes 2020 winner

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Frozen II
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
WINNER: Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Joker 2020 Golden Globes win

Best Original Score Motion Picture

Little Women
WINNER: Joker
Marriage Story
1917
Motherless Brooklyn

Parasite official poster 2019

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Drama Series

Big Little Lies, HBO
The Crown, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Morning Show, Apple TV+
WINNER: Succession, HBO

Fleabag cast in 2019 wins best musical or comedy

Best Comedy Or Musical Series

Barry, HBO
WINNER: Fleabag, Amazon
The Kominsky Method, Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
The Politician, Netflix

Chernobyl HBO

Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries

Catch-22, Hulu
Winner: Chernobyl, HBO
Fosse/Verdon, FX
The Loudest Voice, Showtime
Unbelievable, Netflix

Olivia Colman in The Crown

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Brian Cox in the Succession Season 2 trailer

Best Actor In A Drama Series

WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wins Golden Globes 2020 for Fleabag on Amazon

Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Ramy Yousseff on Hulu's Ramy

Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon Golden Globes 2020 win

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Chris Abbot, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

stellan skarsgard in chernobyl

Best Supporting Actor In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Patricia Arquette in The Act, Golden Globes 2020 winner

Best Supporting Actress In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

There you have it; all the 2020 Golden Globe winners. Now, head to the comments below and let us know whether or not all your favorites walked away with a statue!

