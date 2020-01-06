2020 Golden Globe Movie And TV: The Complete List Of Winners Includes Brad Pitt, 1917 And More

Last year was a wonderful time for many different genres of television and movies, and with the dawn of 2020, it's time for Hollywood to deliver some prizes to the ones that entertained the best. The Golden Globes handed out nominations to a host of popular movies late last year, from the murder mystery of Knives Out and the tense World War I action of 1917, to the comedic stylings of Dolemite Is My Name and the real-world inspired story Rocketman. Meanwhile, television lovers had a lot of prestige options to feast their eyes on, including The Morning Show, Fleabag, Russian Doll and The Act, all of which received nominations.