2020 Golden Globe Movie And TV: The Complete List Of Winners Includes Brad Pitt, 1917 And More

Last year was a wonderful time for many different genres of television and movies, and with the dawn of 2020, it's time for Hollywood to deliver some prizes to the ones that entertained the best. The Golden Globes handed out nominations to a host of popular movies late last year, from the murder mystery of Knives Out and the tense World War I action of 1917, to the comedic stylings of Dolemite Is My Name and the real-world inspired story Rocketman. Meanwhile, television lovers had a lot of prestige options to feast their eyes on, including The Morning Show, Fleabag, Russian Doll and The Act, all of which received nominations.
While fans will certainly have their favorites from 2019, it's time to see what films and TV shows will garner gold at the year's first award show. Will Eddie Murphy score for his return to comedy? Can Christina Applegate turn her Dead To Me role into the top honor? Does Frozen II have the Best Motion Picture, Animated award on lock? Let's find out!
When winners are announced in each category, that name will appear in bold, so be sure to check this list often for timely updates during the live broadcast!
Best Motion Picture, Drama
WINNER: 1917
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Best Performance By A Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Marriage Story
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Original Song
"Beautiful Ghost" Cats
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Frozen II
Best Original Score Motion Picture
Little Women
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
The Farewell
Best Drama Series
Big Little Lies, HBO
Best Comedy Or Musical Series
Barry, HBO
Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries
Catch-22, Hulu
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Best Actor In A Drama Series
WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession
Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Chris Abbot, Catch-22
Best Supporting Actor In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Best Supporting Actress In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
There you have it; all the 2020 Golden Globe winners. Now, head to the comments below and let us know whether or not all your favorites walked away with a statue!