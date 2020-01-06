Subscribe To 2020 Golden Globe Movie And TV Winners, Updated Live Updates
golden globes 2020 ricky gervais

Last year was a wonderful time for many different genres of television and movies, and with the dawn of 2020, it's time for Hollywood to deliver some prizes to the ones that entertained the best. The Golden Globes handed out nominations to a host of popular movies late last year, from the murder mystery of Knives Out and the tense World War I action of 1917, to the comedic stylings of Dolemite Is My Name and the real-world inspired story Rocketman. Meanwhile, television lovers had a lot of prestige options to feast their eyes on, including The Morning Show, Fleabag, Russian Doll and The Act, all of which received nominations.

While fans will certainly have their favorites from 2019, it's time to see what films and TV shows will garner gold at the year's first award show. Will Eddie Murphy score for his return to comedy? Can Christina Applegate turn her Dead To Me role into the top honor? Does Frozen II have the Best Motion Picture, Animated award on lock? Let's find out!

When winners are announced in each category, that name will appear in bold, so be sure to check this list often for timely updates during the live broadcast!

Best Motion Picture, Drama

1917
Marriage Story
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Performance By A Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Original Song

"Beautiful Ghost" Cats
"I’m Gonna Love Me Again" Rocketman
"Into The Unknown" Frozen II
"Spirit" The Lion King
"Stand Up" Harriet

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Frozen II
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best Original Score Motion Picture

Little Women
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
Motherless Brooklyn

Parasite official poster 2019

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Drama Series

Big Little Lies, HBO
The Crown, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Morning Show, Apple TV+
WINNER: Succession, HBO

Best Comedy Or Musical Series

Barry, HBO
Fleabag, Amazon
The Kominsiky Method, Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
The Politician, Netflix

Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries

Catch-22, Hulu
Chernobyl, HBO
Fosse/Verdon, FX
The Loudest Voice, Showtime
Unbelievable, Netflix

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Ramy Yousseff on Hulu's Ramy

Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Chris Abbot, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

stellan skarsgard in chernobyl

Best Supporting Actor In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

There you have it; all the 2020 Golden Globe winners. Now, head to the comments below and let us know whether or not all your favorites walked away with a statue!

