The Matrix 4's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Getting Ripped For The New Movie

“Do you believe that my being stronger or faster has anything to do with my muscles in this place?” Morpheus queried Neo in The Matrix after besting him in the sparring program. Of course having big muscles has no bearing on martial ability in the virtual world of the Matrix, but I suppose it can’t hurt either. To that end, one of the leads of The Matrix 4, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is getting ripped for the new movie. Take a look: