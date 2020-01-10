Netflix And Movie Trailers Of The Week: Birds Of Prey, The Boy II, And More Written By Corey Chichizola

Random Article Blend Facebook



Copy to clipboard Another work week has come and gone, the first full one for many since the Holidays began. While it might have been a long week in the office, there was plenty of exciting entertainment news arriving this week. In addition to new hires and departures, a handful of trailers also debuted this past week. This includes both movies that will get a theatrical release, as well as streaming services. While Netflix has become a behemoth source of original content, Disney+ actually debuted the first look at one of its original films. Given how busy this time of the year, it can be easy to miss some of the latest entertainment news, including trailers. But fear not, as CinemaBlend is curating a weekly trailer list, to catch you up on any of the movie marketing you might have missed over the past seven days. So buckle up and catch up now. Birds Of Prey Trailer 2 This one was perhaps the biggest trailer release of the week. While Joker is an Award Season favorite and box offie contender, Todd Phillips' movie is not actually set within the DC Extended Universe. That honor goes to Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey, which will see Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn. The upcoming movie is largely told through her twisted perspective, which will see her unite with a group of Gotham femme fatales. Birds of Prey got a new trailer this week, which featured way more exciting action, with some fans even theorizing is featured the death of Jared Leto's Joker. The other characters were much more flesh out in this new trailer as well, revealing why each of them personally ticked off Ewan McGregor's Black Mask. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will arrive in theaters on February 7th. Brahms: The Boy II The Boy was a 2016 horror movie starring The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan. Directed by William Brent Bell, the movie followed a young nanny, who is hired to look after a young boy. Only one thing: Brahms is just a doll. It turns out he's a particularly terrifying type of doll, one that can take Annabelle out on a drink to swamp stories. Brahms: The Boy II is a direct sequel to that horror flick, following a new set of characters. Because when a family unknowingly moves into Heelshire Mansion, Brahms soon begins to haunt them. William Brent Bell is back to direct The Boy II, with Katie Holmes starring as matriarch of the family, Liza. Brahms: The Boy II will hit theaters on February 21st. Waiting For Anya This one looks like it's going to be an emotionally exhausting moviegoing experience. Waiting for Anya is directed and written by Ben Cookson, who is a relative newcomer in the business. The movie is set within the terrors of World War II, and follows a motley group as they attempt to smuggle a group including children over the boarder from France to Spain. The movie is tense and emotional, showing off the strong cast that Cookson assembled. The movie stars Oscar winning legend Angelica Huston, as well as Stranger Things favorite Noah Schnapp. Schnapp's character appears to be the protagonist, with the young actor trading the Upside Down for Nazi occupied Europe. The movie's trailer steadily builds the emotion, and it look like Waiting for Anya is going to be a serious tear jerker when it arrives in theaters. Disney+'s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made While Netflix might be producing more original content than its competitors, Disney+ has already made its presence known through access to the Disney Vault, and the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The new streaming service also launched with some movies, and Timmy's Failure: Mistakes Were Made is one upcoming original title that just arrived. Based off the children's book of the same name, the movie follows the title character, who fancies himself a local detective. And he's got a little help, in the form of a polar bear named Rollo Tookus. While obviously aimed at kids, there does appear to be plenty of content that should appeal to a wider audience. Timmy is played by young actor Winslow Fegley, and he's joined by The Office alum Craig Robinson, Guardians of the Galaxy actress Ophelia Lovibond, and the legendary Wallace Shawn. Timmy's Failure: Mistakes Were Made is available on Disney+ now. First Cow This film looks like it's going to be another emotional rollercoaster. Coming from acclaimed film house A24, First Cow is an American drama directed and written by indie filmmaker Kelly Reichardt. The movie follows a cook (John Magaro) who is traveling East when he meets Chinese fur trapper (Orion Lee). The two have an instant connection, and soon get into business with each other. But that business entirely rests on one cow, and its milk. The above trailer featured plenty of critical praise for First Cow, and it's surprisingly not in widescreen, which is a fascinating filmmaking choice that was recently seen with The Lighthouse. The upcoming movie's cast is rounded out by faces like Alia Shawkat and Toby Jones. First Cow will hit theaters on March 6, 2020. Clearly there are some very exciting movies coming to theaters in the New Year. While this is typically a slow time for movies, this week didn't lack any new trailers. February looks like it's going to be a busy month for new releases, as Award Season continues on with ceremonies like the Academy Awards. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.

Back to top