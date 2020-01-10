Subscribe To Beyoncé Fans Think She Might Be Singing James Bond’s No Time To Die Song Updates
On Sunday night’s Golden Globes telecast, in the middle of Kate McKinnon’s touching tribute to Ellen DeGeneres, music royalty appeared: Beyoncé and Jay Z. The power couple skipped the red carpet and took their seats in the middle of the ceremony to see the results for Best Original Song. Although Queen Bey’s Lion King song lost out to Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s Rocketman collaboration, some fans believe her drink of choice during the Golden Globes is a hint about future involvement in No Time To Die.
The 25th James Bond flick is just three months away and without an official theme. Vocal powerhouses Sam Smith and Adele lent their talents to Spectre and Skyfall, respectively. Could Beyoncé be the next pick? Check out the Instagram post that has fans talking:
The Lemonade singer showed off her jaw-dropping gold dress, diamond earrings and overall presence at the Oscars (that room was blessed). The picture in question is the fourth one, where Beyoncé is sipping a martini at the ceremony. Shaken, not stirred? Here’s why fans are connecting it to No Time to Die:
A few months before Beyoncé dropped her famed album Lemonade back in 2016, she posted a pic of her nuzzling a lemon as a subtle hint. Some Twitter users think they put two and two together, and the latest picture means she’s involved in No Time To Die.
It’s not a crazy idea. Beyoncé was rumored back in 2017 to be singing the theme for a James Bond film as well until it was debunked. Fans even point to this moment during her 2018 Coachella set (immortalized on her Netflix film Homecoming) where some James Bond sounding samples were added to her song “Don’t Hurt Yourself.” Check it out:
Could it be? Will Beyoncé sing the theme for No Time To Die. Only time will tell, but she’s a great candidate for the task. Another fan discussed the award potential for the artist if she did, saying:
Beyoncé and Oscar has a nice ring to it! She’s definitely one of those talents who could end up with an EGOT someday. Bey already has 23 Grammys going for her and a chance at an Oscar this year with her song “Spirit” on The Lion King. If she loses this year and writes for No Time To Die, one would think it's a likely win since two recent Bond films have won in this category.
What do you think about this speculation? Could there be evidence here or is it just wishful thinking among fans? No Time To Die hits theaters on April 10. Check out what big-budget movies are already on our radar for this year!