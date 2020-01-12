Disney+'s Godmothered Movie Has Cast Its Lead Stars Written By Katherine Webb

Copy to clipboard Of all the Disney+ original content that has been announced since the platform launched, Godmothered is one of the more intriguing projects. And now that the studio has announced who will be starring in the feature, it’s only gotten more interesting. Godmothered tells the story of a lackluster fairy godmother who’s determined to prove that she’s capable of more. She seeks out a young girl whose wish was once ignored, only to find out that she’s now an adult -- more specifically, she’s a single working mother in need of some big magic in her life. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jillian Bell (Eastbound & Down, 22 Jump Street) has signed on to play the godmother, and Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Inherent Vice) will play the woman she tries to help. Both actresses are known for their comedic talents, but have also proven to have a huge range -- so it’s hard to tell exactly what tone the film will strike. Godmothered’s premise is promising. While the idea of bringing childhood fairytales into adult lives isn’t new, it sounds like it has the potential to be a great blend of fantasy and reality. Tackling issues, like balancing parenthood and work, is a great approach for pulling in a generation of young women who grew up on Disney’s fairytale classics. And the details we’ve gotten about Godmothered -- that it’s “gothic, mystical, magical world of fairy godmothers in a parallel universe” -- make it sound all the more exciting. Plus, a live action film with new characters will be a nice change of pace from Disney’s current trend of adapting their animated classics. There is no official release date for Godmothered yet. But in addition to the classic Disney titles available to stream, there is plenty to keep Disney+ subscribers busy in the meantime. The streaming platform has so much original content planned for the future that it’s hard to imagine how we’ll find time to watch it all. Of course, much of the series and films scheduled are extensions of Disney’s biggest franchises, including a Rogue One prequel and upcoming MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. The streamer has also brought back fan favorite stories, like High School Musical, in a series about kids performing a production of High School Musical. (So meta.) So far, we haven’t had much of a glimpse of what the streaming platform is capable of offering, though what we have seen has been impressive. And it may seem like Godmothered could struggle to gain footing in an already crowded line-up. But given that its premise and tone sound quite different from the rest of the Disney+ offerings, the movie could end up being one of streamer's standout features.

