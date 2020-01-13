Morbius' First Trailer Debuts Jared Leto's Many Vampirical Powers

Leave a Comment
There are some very high profile comic book movies set to come out this year, including Wonder Woman 1984, Birds of Prey, Black Widow and The Eternals, but not to be overlooked is director Daniel Espinosa's Morbius. The film is a solo adventure centering on the Spider-Man character of the same name – made in the same spirit as Venom. And while it's not set to be released until the latter half of the summer, today we have our very first look at the movie courtesy of its debut trailer. Check it out below!
Well, that first trailer really went places. It pretty clearly spells out the movie's synopsis, while also teasing the many mysterious that remain. And it turns out that Jared Leto's lead character is going to have a variety of superheroic abilities to use during his upcoming origin story.
The first trailer for Morbius opens on Jared Leto's Michael Morbius. He's a brilliant scientist suffering from a rare blood disease. He's attempting to cure the disease before it takes his own life, therefore saving many lives in the process. But unfortunately for Michael, he's running out of time. That's when he gets desperate.
At some point during his research, Michael Morbius is shown working with a bat. There's something about the winged creatures that offer the possibility of a breakthrough, although his plans aren't exactly legal. He travels internationally and exposes his blood to a swarm of bats, and things really kick into gear.
Jared Letos' title character reacts to his bat exposure in unexpected ways, and the effect seems to be basically immediate. While being kept in captivity for observation, Michael soon finds he can walk again. What's more, he has super strength-- in direct juxtaposition to his state at the start of Morbius' trailer.
But that's not the only power that his vampirical state gives Morbius. He appears to have some control over bats, as they're seen circling around him. He's also super fast, with that power manifesting with a purple cloud that surrounds him on screen. He also has claws and can use echolocation-- some more cool perks of suddenly becoming vampire. If only he didn't need to drink blood.
I'm eager to see how closely Morbius will follow the comics. The living vampire has even more powers on the page, including flight, hypnosis, and healing. But perhaps this first trailer wanted to leave some more surprises, as we watch Michael become the comic book hero fans know. The movie had a long gestation period, so it's certainly exciting that things are moving forward. Although it has a killer cast.
Morbius will hit theaters on July 31, 2020. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.