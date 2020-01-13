Morbius' First Trailer Debuts Jared Leto's Many Vampirical Powers

There are some very high profile comic book movies set to come out this year, including Wonder Woman 1984, Birds of Prey, Black Widow and The Eternals, but not to be overlooked is director Daniel Espinosa's Morbius. The film is a solo adventure centering on the Spider-Man character of the same name – made in the same spirit as Venom. And while it's not set to be released until the latter half of the summer, today we have our very first look at the movie courtesy of its debut trailer. Check it out below!