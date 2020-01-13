Peter Sarsgaard’s Comments About The Batman Have Us Very Excited For The Movie

Of all the upcoming comic books movies on the horizon, none may be quite as exciting as The Batman. While we've certainly seen more than our share of Batman movies before, there's something about the new film coming from writer/director Matt Reeves that feels different. It's been difficult to describe exactly why this version of the caped crusaders feels like it's going to be something we're not used to seeing, but part of the reason is the cast the film is putting together, and now a member of that cast is getting us even more pumped up for the new film, and giving us a bit more of an idea just what kind of Batman movie we're in for.