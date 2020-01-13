Peter Sarsgaard’s Comments About The Batman Have Us Very Excited For The Movie

Leave a Comment
Of all the upcoming comic books movies on the horizon, none may be quite as exciting as The Batman. While we've certainly seen more than our share of Batman movies before, there's something about the new film coming from writer/director Matt Reeves that feels different. It's been difficult to describe exactly why this version of the caped crusaders feels like it's going to be something we're not used to seeing, but part of the reason is the cast the film is putting together, and now a member of that cast is getting us even more pumped up for the new film, and giving us a bit more of an idea just what kind of Batman movie we're in for.
Peter Sarsgaard has been cast in an as yet unannounced role in Matt Reeves' The Batman, and while he's not revealing any details about his character, the actor did recently appear at the Television Critics Association's show for the upcoming CBS All Access series Interrogation and discussed what it's like making the movie, CinemaBlend's own Nick Venable was in attendance. Sarsgaard confirms that The Batman feels like a different sort of movie, and he compares making the film to attending a Pixies concert, so apparently we're about to get the most alt-rock Batman ever. According to Sarsgaard...
Matt directing this Batman [is exciting]. The cast is so awesome. It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast. There's something about it that has an edge, it's young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That's what it felt like to me, a song like 'I Bleed.' That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn't so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it…
Comparing Batman to the Pixies is certainly not something most fans probably expected, but then it seems like that's sort of the point. Peter Sarsgaard is talking about the energy that he apparently feels on set. He goes on to say that he saw The Pixies a lot in concert, and felt a connection between himself and the rest of the audience that he must also feel with the cast of this Batman movie. The audience shared emotions together through the music, and he actor seems to feel that the audience of this new Batman movie will share the experience in the same way.
The Pixies were my favorite group of all time. I went to like 20 concerts, and it was that feeling of all of us in this. And it's very emotional. The Pixies were incredibly emotional band, and I think this Batman is very emotional in that way. I think it will be very powerful.
With a cast that includes Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Ferrell, and more in addition to Peter Sarsgaard, there certainly does seem to be something unique about this cast. If the movie turns out to be as powerful as Sarsgaard says, then fans will certainly be in for something special.
Of course, part of the excitement and energy may come with simply being part of the newest entry in the long running Batman series. Peter Sarsgaard had previously been part of the comic book movie world thanks to his role in the ill-fated Green Lantern, and while the actor admits that movie didn't work out, he appears to have really enjoyed making it, and clearly equally enjoys this one.
I'm excited to do it. You know, my wife [Maggie Gyllenhaal] did Batman years ago, and I've had one previous experience with a thing like that with Green Lantern... I really liked doing that show. I think in the end, the film wasn't as successful as it could have been, but I had a blast doing that one.
The Batman is currently filming and will hit theaters in June of 2021.