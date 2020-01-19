Joker And 17 Other 2020 Oscar Nominated Movies Available To Stream Now

Leave a Comment
This week, the Academy made the big announcement that everyone has been waiting for: the Oscar 2020 nominations. The Academy Awards nominations went as expected. Joker has been dominating award season and the Oscars was no exception. It received the most Oscar nominations with 11. Luckily, for those who want to watch Joker before the Academy Awards airs, it’s among the Oscar nominated films that are already streaming.
Many of the Academy Award nominated films have months before they’ll appear on major streaming service. However, there are still a ton of Oscar nominated films that are already streaming, giving you plenty to watch before the big show.
Joker
Nominated for: 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Actor in a Leading Role
Todd Phillips directs Joaquin Phoenix in one of the most discussed films of 2019, Joker.
Joker adds some humanity to one of DC Comics most infamous villains. It shines a light on Gotham's society and makes the audience wonder if Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is really the villain or victim of the story. Joker is available to rent or purchase on various major streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Google Play. Stream it HERE.
The Irishman
Nominated for: 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Directing
The Irishman stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. Based on the real life story of Frank Sheeran, The Irishman is a crime drama from legendary film director Martin Scorsese. It follows Frank (Robert De Niro) as he goes from truck driver and WWII veteran to a hitman involved with the Buffalo crime family. As a Netflix original movie, The Irishman is available to stream on Netflix. Stream it HERE.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Nominated for: 10 Academy Awards, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Cinematography, and Best Picture
Quentin Tarantino pays tribute to the golden age of Hollywood with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Set in 1969, TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) deal with the changing industry and the effects it has on them as professionals. Margot Robbie also stars in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino’s latest film is available to rent or purchase digitally on most major streaming video platforms (Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, etc.). Stream it HERE.
Marriage Story
Nominated for: 6 Academy Awards, including Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Leading Role
In Marriage Story, Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver) are going through a divorce, and Noah Baumbach shows all the agony, devastation, and healing that comes with the process. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver give two of the most raw and emotional performances of their careers in Marriage Story. Marriage Story is one of Netflix’s many originals that received Oscar nominations this year. Stream it HERE.
Parasite
Nominated for: 6 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best International Feature Film
Bong Joon-ho co-wrote and directed Parasite, a portrait of two families and the class system that liberates and shackles them. Parasite is an international gem that is a social commentary film, thriller, and black comedy. Parasite is available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video and other streaming video platforms. It’ll be available to rent on January 28. Stream it HERE.
The Two Popes
Nominated for: 3 Academy Awards: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Best Adapted Screenplay
The Two Popes is a Netflix original film based on the Anthony McCarten play The Pope. It follows two popes with vastly different views, and shows how they must find a middle ground for the future of the Catholic Church. Anthony Hopkins plays Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce plays Pope Francis. The Two Popes is available to watch on Netflix. Stream it HERE.
Harriet
Nominated for: 2 Academy Awards: Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Original Song
Cynthia Erivo stars in Harriet, a film based on the life of Underground Railroad conductor and Moses to her people Harriet Tubman. It follows her journey as she frees slaves all across America. Janelle Monae and Leslie Odom also star in Harriet. The movie will be available to rent on January 18. Stream it HERE.
Honeyland
Nominated: 2 Academy Awards: Best International Feature Film and Best Feature Documentary
Honeyland is a documentary film about beekeeper Hatidze Muratova, who finds her livelihood and life thrown into disarray when a new family moves nearby. Hatidze embraces the new family giving them advice and affection, but soon the patriarch realizes the opportunity with selling honey and becomes competition for her beekeeping and honey business. Honeyland is available to stream through a Hulu subscription. Stream it HERE
Judy
Nominated for: 2 Academy Awards: Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Renee Zellweger takes on the iconic singer and actress Judy Garland in Judy. The film goes through Judy’s struggles and triumphs as a woman constantly under the watchful eye of the public. Rent or purchase Judy, Renee Zellweger’s return to award season, on Amazon Prime Video and multiple other streaming platforms. Stream it HERE.
Toy Story 4
Nominated for: 2 Academy Awards: Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song
Toy Story 4 brings together Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and the gang for one more adventure. The toys face the challenge of finding a new purpose, visit old friends, and combat new enemies. Toy Story 4 isn’t available on Disney+ yet, but it is available to rent or buy on multiple video platforms, including Vudu, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. Stream it HERE.
Pain And Glory
Nominated for: 2 Academy Awards: Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best International Feature Film
Pedro Almodovar teams up once again with Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz for Pain and Glory. Antonio Banderas plays Salvador Mallo, a film director facing a creative, personal, and mental crisis, so he begins to recall important people and moments in his life. Pain and Glory is available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video and other video platforms. The film will be available to rent on January 21. Stream it HERE.
Breakthrough
Nominated for: Best Original Song
This is Us’s Chrissy Metz stars in Breakthrough, a movie about a woman’s faith being tested when her adopted son, played by One Day at Time’s Marcel Ruiz, after falling through a frozen lake, struggles to survive. Topher Grace, Mike Colter, and Josh Lucas also star. Breakthrough is available to stream on HBO Now or Go, and it’s available to purchase on multiple streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video and FandangoNow. Stream it HERE.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film
Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and Toothless go on one final adventure in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. It’s the final installment of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Hiccup tries to find a Dragon utopian place called “The Hidden World,” and Toothless begins to bond with a female dragon called Light Fury. See how the journey ends in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which is available on Hulu. Stream it HERE.
I Lost My Body
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film
The French animated film I Lost My Body follows a severed hand trying to make his way back to the man who owns it, Naoufel (Dev Patel). It’s the journey of Naoufel falling in love with Gabrielle (Alia Shawkat) and how that might have led to the separation from his hand. It also highlights important moments through the hand and Naoufel’s life. Netflix acquired the rights to I Lost My Body, and it is available to stream on there. Stream it HERE.
Klaus
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film
Netflix’s Klaus is a retelling of the origin story of Santa Claus. It stars Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, and Will Sasso. The film follows Jesper (Jason Schwartzman), the spoiled son of a Postmaster General, and a giant toymaker named Klaus (J.K Simmons). The two men work together to deliver homemade toys to the children of Smeerensburg and restore the town’s joy. Stream Netflix’s family animated adventure Klaus HERE.
Missing Link
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film
In Missing Link, Zach Galifianakis voices Mr. Link, a lonely 8 feet tall furry creature who leaves his home to find his long lost relatives. Mr. Link soon forms a trio with Sir Lionel (Hugh Jackman) and Adelina (Zoe Saldana). Together they form their own family. Missing Link is available to stream through a Hulu subscription. Stream it HERE.
Jojo Rabbit (Available February 4)
Nominated for: 6 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit follows a German boy, Jojo (Roman Griffin), as he starts to challenge his beliefs when he learns that his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) has been hiding a Jewish girl, Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie), in the attic. His imaginary friend, Hitler (Taika Waititi) makes things even more complicated. Jojo Rabbit isn’t currently streaming, but it’ll be available on February 4, a few days before the Academy Awards. Available soon HERE.
A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood (Available February 4)
Nominated for: Best Actor in a Supporting Role
In A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Tom Hanks takes on the role of TV legend Fred Rogers, also known as Mister Rogers. The film is about Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys)’s friendship. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will be available to purchase on February 4. Available to stream soon HERE.
Better get to streaming all these Oscars 2020 nominated films soon, because the Academy Awards airs on February 9 at 8:00pm EST.