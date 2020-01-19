Joker And 17 Other 2020 Oscar Nominated Movies Available To Stream Now

Todd Phillips directs Joaquin Phoenix in one of the most discussed films of 2019, Joker.

Joker adds some humanity to one of DC Comics most infamous villains. It shines a light on Gotham's society and makes the audience wonder if Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is really the villain or victim of the story. Joker is available to rent or purchase on various major streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Google Play. Stream it HERE.