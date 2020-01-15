Frozen II Is Getting A Sing-Along Release: Watch 'Some Things Never Change' In Full Now

Frozen II was one of the biggest hits of 2019, and literally no one is surprised, right? “Let It Go” is an earworm that stood the test of time and audiences of all ages were curious about what would be next for Anna and Elsa after the animated blockbuster. Well, the Frozen sequel has already passed $1 billion globally and has been nominated for an Oscar, and this weekend, it's returning to theaters for a limited time as a Sing-Along version!