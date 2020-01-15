Frozen II Is Getting A Sing-Along Release: Watch 'Some Things Never Change' In Full Now

Leave a Comment
Frozen II was one of the biggest hits of 2019, and literally no one is surprised, right? “Let It Go” is an earworm that stood the test of time and audiences of all ages were curious about what would be next for Anna and Elsa after the animated blockbuster. Well, the Frozen sequel has already passed $1 billion globally and has been nominated for an Oscar, and this weekend, it's returning to theaters for a limited time as a Sing-Along version!
Here’s a taste of the Frozen II Sing-Along version with “Some Things Never Change” with the lyrics and all from Disney below:
Get your vocal chords ready, it’s time to collectively sing all the fun tunes from Frozen II! The animated release certainly delivered on the music front with not one, but two powerhouse songs for Idina Menzel’s Elsa to belt out, a couple from Kristen Bell’s Anna, and even a solo for Jonathan Groff’s Kristoff (finally!)
“Into the Unknown” was just put in the running for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards coming up next month! Yet Frozen II itself did not make the cut for Best Animated Feature, along with quite a few other snubs that shocked movie fans when the nominations were announced Monday morning.
The first time audiences see a musical like Frozen II, they’re only being introduced to the story. Part of the fun is learning all the words to the songs and coming back for more. The original Frozen actually wasn’t a sure hit during its opening weekend like Frozen II, but momentum started building as audiences found an association with its music.
Frozen II became the sixth Disney movie in 2019 to pass $1 billion at the box office (and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is on track to follow in its footsteps). The movie is also now the highest-grossing animated movie ever… unless you count Jon Favreau’s The Lion King in the animation category.
The movie delved into the backstory of the Anna and Elsa’s family and the snow queen’s powers. At the same time, it followed Kristoff attempt to pop the question to Anna and Olaf getting older and wiser (to some consequence). Overall, Frozen II was the third biggest movie of the year, behind Avengers: Endgame and Lion King.
Last year, another music hit had a sing-along release of its own: Bohemian Rhapsody. It served as a victory lap for the film after becoming the highest-grossing music biopic of all time and started racking up a ton of nominations during award season.
At the Golden Globes, Frozen II lost out its Original Song honor to Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s new song for Rocketman. Maybe the studio is trying to build more buzz around the Oscar-nominated song “Into the Unknown”? Frozen II Sing-Along hits theaters on January 17.