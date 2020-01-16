Academy Award For Best Director: How Many Women Have Ever Been Nominated Or Won?

While presenting the award, Barbra Streisand made a point of mentioning that this could be the first time the winner for Best Director could be a woman or an African-American before opening the envelope to reveal that, in a category that also included Jason Reitman, Quentin Tarantino, and her ex-husband James Cameron, Kathryn Bigelow came out on top. For her expert direction of the brutally realistic Iraq War-era drama The Hurt Locker, which also won in five additional categories including Best Picture, Bigelow made it possible to say that a woman has won the Oscar for Best Director.