Why The Invisible Man Is Rated R

It is a new year and in keeping with the trend of the last few years, 2020 is chock full of exciting new horror movies. Next month sees the release of a new modern version of The Invisible Man from director Leigh Whannell and starring Elisabeth Moss. And while we’ll have to wait until February to see The Invisible Man (or not see him, because you know, he’s invisible), we now know that the film will be rated R. Here’s why.