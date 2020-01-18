Daniel Radcliffe's Guns Akimbo Trailer Finally Explains That Harry Potter Meme

There were dozens of posts like that in spring 2018, recycling various set photos. Now it's January 2020 and fans are joking that they turned Daniel Radcliffe's two gun meme into a movie. It really did take them long enough, but the official trailer for Guns Akimbo was finally released to the public this week. And it finally explains why Harry Potter was in the street in a bathrobe with fuzzy slippers, holding up two guns -- his character had those guns bolted to his hands as part of a sick game where strangers must battle to the death.