Daniel Radcliffe's Guns Akimbo Trailer Finally Explains That Harry Potter Meme

Daniel Radcliffe will always be Harry Potter. He may not love it, but that's what so many fans are going to think of first when they see him. So two years ago, when photos of DanRad holding two guns leaked from the set of his film Guns Akimbo, Harry Potter fans instantly turned them into memes.
There were dozens of posts like that in spring 2018, recycling various set photos. Now it's January 2020 and fans are joking that they turned Daniel Radcliffe's two gun meme into a movie. It really did take them long enough, but the official trailer for Guns Akimbo was finally released to the public this week. And it finally explains why Harry Potter was in the street in a bathrobe with fuzzy slippers, holding up two guns -- his character had those guns bolted to his hands as part of a sick game where strangers must battle to the death.
The Guns Akimbo trailer introduces us to Miles (Daniel Radcliffe), who gets caught up in a dark net site that forces strangers to fight to the death, with the battles live-streamed worldwide for fans. Miles ends up picked by the gang called Skizm and has to fight or flight for his life. Per the trailer synopsis:
Nerdy video game developer Miles is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles' hand (or hands, as it were) and have him join the 'fun.' Miles wakes to find heavy pistols bolted into his bones, and learns Nix (Samara Weaving), the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent.
My mind instantly goes to Black Mirror, but the dark action comedy reportedly also has elements of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the Purge, Saw, and video games like Mortal Kombat.
Question: If those guns are bolted to Miles' hands, how does he reload? Is it part of the game that he can't? Probably not the first question Miles is worried about, but I'm curious.
Here's the Guns Akimbo poster:
I'm not sure Hermione would approve, but I doubt she'd approve of the farting in his Swiss Army Man movie either. If you haven't seen the Guns Akimbo trailer yet, check it out:
Guns Akimbo actually already premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019. It's finally getting a release in some places on February 28 and others March 5, 2020. Daniel Radcliffe has certainly gone out of his way to show he's not just Harry Potter, and he'll follow Guns Akimbo with the thriller Escape from Pretoria, which is also expected to release soon. Keep up with everything heading to the big screen this year with our 2020 movie release date schedule.