Meet Florence Pugh: 7 Things To Know About The Up-And-Coming Oscar Nominee

Having made her cinematic debut in the dark thriller The Falling and playing a scam artist posing as a medium in the 2018 Netflix exclusive horror film Malevolent, it is clear that Florence Pugh was prepared for whatever trauma Ari Aster was set to put her through on the set of Midsommar, which must be the secret to the mastery of her performance. She even credits Thomas Harris’ The Silence of the Lambs as her favorite book and Jonathan Demme’s adaptation as her favorite film and would even love to play Hannibal Lecter’s daughter in a future sequel. While that may be unlikely, we may not have seen the last of Pugh’s emergence as a bonafide scream queen.