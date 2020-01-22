Don't Expect The Harry Potter Movies On HBO Max For A Long Time

HBO Max will have everything HBO subscribers already enjoy, including every season of Game of Thrones, Sopranos, Watchmen and so forth. The new service will also exclusively have the entire beloved Studio Ghibli collection and be the official home of DC favorites. The entirety of Friends will be on the service and exciting originals from Ridley Scott, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling are on the way. 31 original movies in 2020 and 50 in 2021 are in the works as well.