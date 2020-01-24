Netflix And Movie Trailers Of The Week: Lamp Life, Irresistible, And More

Vivarium

Horror fans get ready, because this looks like a thoroughly fun theatrical ride. Virvarium is directed by newcomer director Lorcan Finnegan, who also helped write the story. The trailer focuses on a young couple Tom and Gemma, played by Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots respectively. The two visit a new housing development, before deciding the unit they were shown wasn't for them. Unfortunately, they can't seem to find a way out of the maze of houses. That's when the you-know-what really hits the fan, and the Vivarium trailer goes off the rails. It becomes clear that they're being kept there, as food and supplies are in the house but no one can be found in the maze-like neighborhood. Things get even crazier the burn the house to the ground, only to find a baby boy to raise. I have no idea what's going on here, but I can't wait to figure it out. It's currently unclear when Vivarium will hit theaters.