Anaconda Is Getting A Reboot, But Will It Include Jennifer Lopez?

As much as we’d love to see where Columbia Pictures would take the story from there, going back to square one is easily their best bet. And it looks like the studio may take some inspiration from other recent monster hits. According to THR, we can expect the new Anaconda to be less Trail of Blood and more like The Meg, the 2018 thriller about a prehistoric monster shark. Whether that means we can expect the film’s villainous killer snake to be even bigger and potentially part-dinosaur remains to be seen.