Every Adam Sandler Movie On Netflix, Ranked

Adam Sandler has made a lot of movies. Whether comedic or dramatic, the actor/writer/producer has appeared in a variety of films, many of which are in varying qualities, as you'd expect. Now that The Sandman has signed on for more movies at Netflix, with whom the funnyman has made five films thus far (with a sixth set to come), the site has picked up even more of Sandler's flicks, including Uncut Gems, his latest drama, in international markets. Admittedly, though, some of his films are better than others. In fact, a few of them aren't worth recommending at all.