Full Fast And Furious F9 Trailer Reveals Who John Cena Is Playing

The Fast and Furious franchise has had an absolutely fascinating tenure in theaters. What started as a movie about street racing has soon grown into one of the biggest modern action franchises. And after the release of Hobbs & Shaw, the main franchise will continue with F9 — sans Dwayne Johnson. Moviegoers have been eager to see what is coming next for the Fast family, and luckily, following the teaser footage from earlier in the week, the first trailer has just arrived.
Last June, John Cena was announced to be joining Fast & Furious 9, continuing his streak of blockbuster appearances that include Bumblebee and next year’s The Suicide Squad. Until now, we’ve been in the dark about how he’d be involved in the latest Fast & Furious installment, but wonder no longer. He’s joined the proceedings as Dom Toretto's brother.
It’s unclear if John Cena’s Jacob is also the brother of Mia Toretto, whose being reprised by Jordan Brewster, or if we have a half-brother situation going on between him and Dom. Regardless, Jacob is the full package: a master their, assassin and high-performance driver, and he’s allied himself with Charlize Theron’s Cipher to bring Dom and his crew down. It’s been a long time since Dom and Jacob have seen each other, but there’s clearly no love lost between the two.
We’ll have to wait and see why Dom and Jacob have hated each other for so long, but needless to say that the latter’s assault against the former will bring with it the usual high-octane, cartoonish action the Fast & Furious movies have become known for. Yes, you’ll be getting plenty of fight scenes, but these movies truly shine when the characters are behind the wheel.
The driving shenanigans this time around include a rocket engine strapped to a Pontiac Fiero, a prison convoy truck tipping over, racing on a collapsing bridge, a magnet playing picking up a car driving off a cliff, and Dom and Letty swinging in their car from one cliff to another. Look, at this point, I will not be surprised whatsoever if Fast & Furious 10 somehow has Dom or one of the other starring characters somehow getting their car up into space.
But the big surprise for F9 comes at the end of the trailer when we learn that Sung Kang’s Han Lue, who was believed to have died during Tokyo Drift/Furious 7, is still alive! We’ve been promised for a long time that “Justice For Han” was coming, and now we know how. The Fast & Furious franchise hasn’t gotten bonkers to the point that sci-fi resurrection is on the table (right?), but I am curious to learn how Han survived Deckard Shaw’s assassination attempt.
So as is the norm, there’s going to be a lot packed into F9, including seeing Dom and Letty as parents and Helen Mirren reprising Magdalene Shaw. There are even rumors that Sean Boswell’s Lucas Black from Tokyo Drift will be back, and while that isn’t confirmed yet, given that Han is back in play, it would be cool to see the two of them reunite. Other folks who will debut in the Fast & Furious franchise alongside John Cena include Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou and Cardi B.
F9 races into theaters on May 22, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for continuing coverage. In the meantime, you can learn what other movies come out later this year in our 2020 release schedule.
