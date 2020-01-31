Full Fast And Furious F9 Trailer Reveals Who John Cena Is Playing

It’s unclear if John Cena’s Jacob is also the brother of Mia Toretto, whose being reprised by Jordan Brewster, or if we have a half-brother situation going on between him and Dom. Regardless, Jacob is the full package: a master their, assassin and high-performance driver, and he’s allied himself with Charlize Theron’s Cipher to bring Dom and his crew down. It’s been a long time since Dom and Jacob have seen each other, but there’s clearly no love lost between the two.