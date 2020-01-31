A Quiet Place: Part II's Super Bowl Commercial Gives First Look At John Krasinski

This new clip opens on the same scene that we saw in A Quiet Place: Part II's first trailer. The flashback reveals the day that the sound-motivated aliens arrived on Earth, and the apocalypse began. But this time, we see it from the perspective of John Krasinski's Lee Abbot. That's right, the director/actor will indeed appear in the highly anticipated sequel.

The first trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II shows Emily Blunt's Evelyn driving through town, with son Marcus (Noah Jupe) in tow. She drives through town when Marcus spots his father, before an insane stunt involving a runaway bus happens. And now we can see what was happening for the other half of the Abbott family when the world ended.

On the other side of the street, Millicent Simmonds' Regan is in the car, while her father Lee is outside. Chaos ensues out of nowhere, when one of the alien creatures makes an attack just in front of Lee. He immediately turns around, sprinting back to his daughter. If only he knew what poor Evelyn would be dealing with at the very same time.

Aside from debuting John Krasinski's Lee, A Quiet Place: Chapter II's Super Bowl commercial also features a handful of exciting shots from the upcoming sequel. The first of which shows Evelyn at a gravesite in the bridge. She's visiting the place where her son Beau died in the first movie's opening sequence, although she's likely also mourning the rent loss of her husband as well. Lee heroically sacrificed himself to save his kids in A Quiet Place, before Evelyn and Regan figured out the creatures' weakness.

More to come...