Disney Is Unaware Of Rick Moranis’ Alleged Return For Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Reboot

However, the most recent bit of news on that front, a DisInsider report that Rick Moranis was in talks to star in the upcoming project was a bit surprising. While Rick Moranis has never retired from acting entirely, he has become very picky when it comes to his roles, and hasn't taken recent opportunities to revisit his popular films, making this idea worth following up on. When CinemaBlend reached out to Disney for comment on the report, we were told that nothing had been announced, and they have not heard of any conversations between Rick Moranis and the studio.