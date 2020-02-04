See How Jason Momoa's Aquaman Could've Looked With Short Hair In Concept Art

We’ll have to see if Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry or Amber Heard’s Mera get new looks or outfits for their next outing in Aquaman 2. The sequel film won’t hit theaters for another couple of years, but it should start filming early next year. Jason Momoa already seems to know what the story will be and he’s teased that the sequel will be way bigger than the first movie, which, to be frank, is already massive.