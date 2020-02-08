Saoirse Ronan's 11 Best Movies And Other Projects You Need To Check Out

Saoirse Ronan was born in New York City, but her family moved back to Dublin when she was three, giving her both Irish and American roots. She spoke to Indiewire about relating to her character Ellis’ journey in Brooklyn. Saoirse Ronan often gives her whole heart to roles, but she likely gave even more of it in this relatable role. Brooklyn is a quiet movie with great performances by the entire cast, and especially Ronan. The film earned Ronan her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2016. Brooklyn is available to buy or rent on most VOD services. Rent or purchase it HERE.