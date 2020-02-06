The Jesus Rolls Trailer: The Big Lebowski Sequel Has Guns, Bowling And Bobby Cannavale

Leave a Comment
Out of all of the iconic characters The Big Lebowski introduced us to over 20 years ago, it’s taken about that long to give one a sequel/spinoff. True to his word, writer/director John Turturro has delivered his Jesus Quintana movie to the world, and as you’ll see in this trailer, The Jesus Rolls, and not a moment too soon.
As we see in our new glimpse into The Jesus Rolls, Jesus Quintana (Turturro) has landed himself in prison again between when we last saw him and the present day. We catch up with him upon his release, with the threat that if he’s caught again, he’ll become a lifer.
So naturally, this is the perfect time for Jesus to catch up with an old buddy (Bobby Cannavale,) steal a car, and get into a bunch of misadventures with a star studded cast along for the ride. And boy, does The Jesus Rolls have an impressive roster for this particular team.
With Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Audrey Tatou, and Susan Sarandon all on board for whatever misadventures may occur, John Turturro’s vision for the continuing gospel of The Jesus certainly feel like they’re leading up to some rather impressive results. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, SNL alum Pete Davidson is thrown into the mix as well.
The Jesus Rolls starts gunning for all the strikes it can take, on February 28th.
More to come...