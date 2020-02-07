Who Should Win Best Actor At The 2020 Oscars, According To CinemaBlend

That means, however, that we haven’t spent as much time (or enough time) discussing the five men who DID make the cut thanks to the extraordinary performances. Let’s take care of that now. The CinemaBlend staff collectively weighed in to decide, via poll, who from the five Best Actor candidates should emerge victorious on February 9. “Duh, of course you went with Joker, you guys are a geek site!” Well, nope. We went in a different direction. Check out our scores, based on averages from ranking them from #1 (favorite to win) to #5 (least favorite to win), on who we think should win Best Actor at this year’s Academy Awards!