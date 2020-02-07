How Mark Ruffalo Accidentally Livestreaming The Thor: Ragnarok Premiere Actually Worked Out

I get a call from Kevin Feige, the boss. He’s like, ‘What’re you doing, man?’ I said, ‘Kevin, it was an accident, I swear to God. They told me to use the Facebook Live, I don’t know how to use it.’ He goes, ‘You can’t do this stuff.’ I was like, ‘No, no, you’re right, sir.’ And the next day I showed up to do press, and I’m hurting. I can’t look anyone in the eyes. And I walk over to [Feige] to say sorry, and he grabs me in a bear hug, and he’s like, ‘That was genius! We got more press from that than the whole premiere! We couldn’t have imagined doing something that good. All they heard was laughing.’