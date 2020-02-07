Doctor Strange 2 Hires A New Writer, But Isn't It Kind Of Late?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going through some changes. First, it was announced last month that Scott Derrickson, who helmed the first Doctor Strange movie, was stepping down as director of the sequel, and it’s looking like Sam Raimi will take over that position. Today brings word that The Multiverse of Madness has brought on a new writer, but considering that production is set to begin soon, it seems pretty late in the game to make that kind of switch.