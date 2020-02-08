Jurnee Smollett-Bell Chugged Energy Drinks To Get Through An ‘Inhumane’ Birds Of Prey Action Scene

Their commitment to getting scenes like that just right was crucial in making Birds of Prey work. And the actresses weren’t the only ones focused on nailing all the details. The film’s director, Cathy Yan, revealed that she recruited the experts behind John Wick’s incredible action sequences to help her ensure that Birds of Prey was as thrilling as possible. All the hard work was not for nothing, if its Rotten Tomatoes scores are any indication. Critics have praised the film’s fight scenes as “inventive” and “phenomenal,” and noted the overall energy as a highlight. So if nothing else, Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s newfound love of energy drinks paid off.