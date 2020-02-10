Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran Had More Lines For The Oscars Than The Rise Of Skywalker, And Fans Are Losing It

When we last left the saga of how Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker arguably sidelined actor Kelly Marie Tran, fans were livid about how little her character Rose Tico had to do in the ninth and final episode of the Skywalker Saga. However, it didn’t take that long for this mistake to find a kind of redemption, as a lot people have noticed that in her appearance as an Oscar presenter during the Academy Awards last night, Tran actually got more screen time than she did in the final big blockbuster of 2019.