Joker’s Zazie Beetz Breaks Silence On Sequel Rumors

The origin story for the title character seemed complete by the end of Joker, although there was some discussion about how much of the film's contents "really" happened. Arthur Fleck suffered from delusions consistently through the movie, fantasizing about meeting Murray Franklin and inventing his relationship with Sophie. So one popular theory is that the entire movie was in his head, an imaginary world thought up by an inmate of Arkham Aslym. What's more, Todd Phillips has even fanned the flames of this theory.