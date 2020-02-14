The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Shares First Glimpse At The New Bat-Signal

It hasn’t been confirmed yet if Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon is already the GCPD commissioner when The Batman begins or if he’s lower down in the command hierarchy, but just like most depictions of the character, we can expect to him to become one of Batman’s key allies in the war on Gotham’s crime. And just like what Gary Oldman’s Gordon did in Batman Begins, perhaps Wright’s Gordon will be the one who sets up the Bat-Signal so that he can contact his unorthodox partner, much to the chagrin of his fellow officers.