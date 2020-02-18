Jurassic World 3 Director Keeps Teasing Baby Dinosaurs

There you see the finished product of the baby triceratops animatronic puppet that Colin Trevorrow and his team were working on for Jurassic World 3. There's still a lot we don’t know about what dinosaurs actually looked like, and from different colors to feathers, there’s a chance they looked very different from how we depict them in our media. But here’s what we can say for sure: whether this is what a real baby triceratops looked like or not, this puppet sure is cute.