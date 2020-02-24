Jack Ryan: Ranking Every Actor To Play Tom Clancy's Iconic Character, Including John Krasinski

4. Ben Affleck (The Sum Of All Fears)

Chris Pine wasn’t the first actor to play a young and inexperienced version of Tom Clancy’s most famous character. No, that honor goes to Ben Affleck, who took a spin at Jack Ryan in the 2002 box office hit The Sum Of All Fears. But while Pine would take a more mild-mannered approach to the character 12 years later, Affleck - and the screenwriters - took a more brash approach to Dr. Ryan. These traits serve both as an advantage and a disadvantage for this version of Jack Ryan, but just as in previous versions of the character, Affleck’s turn sticks to his guns and lets his cooler head prevail even when it would be easier to freak out and jump to conclusions in tense situations.