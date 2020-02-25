6 Things DC Can Learn From The Success Of Joker

From theories that Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Arthur Fleck, is not even the one true Joker or that the entire movie is a product of his imagination or even when we put these theories aside, it is clear that Joker does not aim to simply retell the story of the one of most iconic comic book villains, but use the character as a spark for a whole new story, like the humorous take on the Dark Knight in The LEGO Batman Movie. Comic book movies do not need to be a direct adaptation of their source material, but can serve as inspiration for something unique to both mediums. Imagine a crime thriller from the point of view of the Gotham City Police Department, or a movie about Clark Kent’s struggle to maintain a normal human life told over the course of one stressful day in Metropolis, or even more stories about flawed people with a bad reputation struggling to find their place in the world. Speaking of which…