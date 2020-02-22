Jennifer Lawrence Joins Netflix Movie Trend In 2020 With Adam McKay Comedy

And at this point, it may be time to stop being surprised when another huge star shows up in a Netflix film. Despite a debate as to whether or not the streaming platform really “counts” as a legitimate studio, it’s distributed some of the most acclaimed films of the last few years. Prominent and beloved directors -- from Alfonso Cuaron and David Fincher to Martin Scorsese and recent Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho -- have all released projects through Netflix. It was only a matter of time before stars began to follow suit.